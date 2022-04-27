Fire in roof of St Kilda house

A fire in a Dunedin home’s roof cavity was extinguished by emergency services in the early hours today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it received reports of a house fire in Jackson St, St Kilda, about 2.20am.

Two crews, from Dunedin City and Willowbank Stations attended, she said.

When they arrived at the scene, there was no obvious fire, but a blaze in the house’s roof cavity was quickly located.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly extinguished the fire using high-pressure hose reels.

Other appliances which were responding were stood down and the fire was extinguished by 2.40am.

A fire investigator attended the scene this morning.

The fire has been determined to not be suspicious and the house has been left in the hands of its residents, the spokeswoman said.

