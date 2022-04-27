Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Fire in roof of St Kilda house

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A fire in a Dunedin home’s roof cavity was extinguished by emergency services in the early hours today.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it received reports of a house fire in Jackson St, St Kilda, about 2.20am.

    Two crews, from Dunedin City and Willowbank Stations attended, she said.

    When they arrived at the scene, there was no obvious fire, but a blaze in the house’s roof cavity was quickly located.

    Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly extinguished the fire using high-pressure hose reels.

    Other appliances which were responding were stood down and the fire was extinguished by 2.40am.

    A fire investigator attended the scene this morning.

    The fire has been determined to not be suspicious and the house has been left in the hands of its residents, the spokeswoman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter