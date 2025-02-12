Firefighter abused and attacked at Caversham crash

Emergency services at the Caversham crash where a man abused a firefighter and tried to drag him out of the fire truck. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A firefighter at a car crash in Caversham was verbally abused and almost dragged out of a fire truck by a man apparently angry the road was blocked.

The incident unfolded after police and other emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in South Rd at 4.35pm yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said an 18-year-old driver has accidentally had his indicator on to turn left, causing a 40-year-old woman to pull out from Playfair St.

As he continued to drive straight, the woman t-boned the teenager's car.

Nobody was injured in the crash but while emergency services were at the scene, a black vehicle sped past on the wrong side of the road and pulled into a driveway.

A firefighter went to speak to the 43-year-old driver, who became verbally abusive, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man followed the firefighter to the fire truck and attempted to drag him out.

Other firefighters then managed to pull the man away and he went into a nearby address.

Inquiries were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

