Firefighters to proceed with 1-hour stoppages

Dunedin's firefighters are "absolutely disappointed" to be resuming strike action but see no other option, a union representative says.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) has issued strike notices, and will go ahead with four one-hour work stoppages from 11am on November 4.

NZPFU Dunedin local secretary Mark Leonard said the union had withdrawn its previous industrial actions while it went through mediation with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz).

The mediator, former Employment Court judge Graeme Colgan, had come out in favour of much of what the union had asked for, including claims around remuneration, Mr Leonard said.

"He has said firefighters are significantly underpaid."

Fenz had ignored many of the mediator’s recommendations, Mr Leonard said.

As a result, the union resumed its partial industrial action a week ago and since the stance from Fenz management had not changed, firefighters were left with little choice but to strike, Mr Leonard said.

The morale of firefighters was low across the country and Dunedin firefighters were "absolutely disappointed", Mr Leonard said.

They hoped the resuming of strike action would force the Government to intervene, Mr Leonard said.

The four notified strikes are set to go ahead throughout the first two weeks of November, from 11am-noon on November 4, 7, 11 and 14.

Fenz national commander Russell Wood said Fenz remained focused on finding a resolution despite the strike notices.

"I had hoped the firefighters’ union would focus on a return to the negotiating table on 27 October, to discuss the recommendations and work towards resolution instead of announcing further strike action," Mr Wood said.

"As we have done before, Fenz will answer all 111 for fire calls and continue to respond to fire emergencies during the periods of the strike," Mr Wood said.

The strike would not affect most of the country, which was served by volunteer crews, he said.

"We do ask the public in urban areas primarily served by career firefighters to remain extra vigilant during these strikes next month," Mr Wood said.

Responses would be delayed and people could be put at risk.

"I urge the firefighters’ union to reconsider this action" Mr Wood said.

