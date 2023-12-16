Firefighters respond to two nearby fires in Concord

Fire crews attend a fire in the basement of a house in Mulford St, Concord. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Fire and Emergency NZ crews have responded to two fires in the Dunedin suburb of Concord this afternoon.

At about 5.01pm, a scrub fire of approximately 15m in diameter was reported to have ignited near Blackhead Rd due to wind.

Rural units were called along with crews from St Kilda, Roslyn, Wakari and Dunedin.

The fire is now contained and not thought to be currently spreading, a Fenz spokesman said.

Less than an hour later, at about 5.55pm, a small fire in the basement of a house in Mulford St was reported and crews from the nearby scrub fire were called to attend.

Initial reports suggested there may have been people inside the house. Upon arrival, fire crews went inside, and all people were accounted for.

The fire is now extinguished and crews are in overhaul mode, a Fenz spokesman said.

Hato Hone St John Ambulance also attended the scene.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor burns but were not taken to hospital.