Saturday, 8 October 2022

Five new councillors in Dunedin, one incumbent misses out

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Jeweller Brent Weatherall is over the moon at the response his petition has had so far. PHOTO:...
    Jeweller Brent Weatherall has won a seat on council. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Dunedin voters have elected five  new councillors and one incumbent has missed out.

    Progress results show Sophie Barker followed by Lee Vandervis as getting the most votes.

    New mayor Jules Radich will be joined by four new councillors, including two fellow Team Dunedin candidates Brent Weatherall and Kevin Gilbert.

    The other new candidates are Mandy Mayhem Bullock, Cherry Lucas and former Dunedin City councillor Bill Acklin.

    The results show incumbent Dunedin City councillor Rachel Elder missing out by one place.

    Council - At Large (14 vacancies)

    BARKER Sophie Independent elected

    VANDERVIS Lee Independent elected

    WEATHERALL Brent Team Dunedin elected

    WHILEY Andrew Team Dunedin elected

    LAUFISO Marie Green Ötepoti elected

    ACKLIN Bill Independent elected

    GAREY Christine Independent elected

    HOULAHAN Carmen Independent elected

    O'MALLEY Jim Independent elected

    WALKER Steve Labour elected

    GILBERT Kevin Team Dunedin elected

    BENSON-POPE David Independent elected

    LUCAS Cherry Independent elected

    MAYHEM-BULLOCK Mandy elected

    ELDER Rachel Independent excluded

    SCOTT Lynnette Team Dunedin excluded

    MCLEAN Robyn Independent excluded

    MCBRIDE Chris Independent excluded

    STEELE Callum Team Dunedin excluded

    DAVIS Joy Labour excluded

    HALL JR Doug Independent excluded

    SEAGER Richard Southern Independents excluded

    SCOTT Randal excluded

    KNIGHTS Richard Independent excluded

    GROSHINSKI Jett Independent excluded

    NEILL Cheryl May Team Dunedin excluded

    MITCHELL Bruce excluded

    PITA Tracey excluded

    BARRON Peter Independent excluded

    VEERA Vick Independent excluded

    TAYLOR Pamela Independent excluded

    LEE Michael Independent excluded

    HAMILTON Chriss excluded

    MONCRIEF-SPITTLE Malcolm Pro-freedom Jedi excluded

    WAIDE Rob Independent excluded

    GORDON Nathan Independent excluded

    JOHNSON Marita Independent excluded

    JACKMAN Veronica excluded

    SMITH David Independent excluded

    RADICH Jules Team Dunedin * Withdrawn

     

    Advertisement