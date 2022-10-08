Five new councillors in Dunedin, one incumbent misses out

Jeweller Brent Weatherall has won a seat on council. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin voters have elected five new councillors and one incumbent has missed out.

Progress results show Sophie Barker followed by Lee Vandervis as getting the most votes.

New mayor Jules Radich will be joined by four new councillors, including two fellow Team Dunedin candidates Brent Weatherall and Kevin Gilbert.

The other new candidates are Mandy Mayhem Bullock, Cherry Lucas and former Dunedin City councillor Bill Acklin.

The results show incumbent Dunedin City councillor Rachel Elder missing out by one place.

Council - At Large (14 vacancies)

BARKER Sophie Independent elected

VANDERVIS Lee Independent elected

WEATHERALL Brent Team Dunedin elected

WHILEY Andrew Team Dunedin elected

LAUFISO Marie Green Ötepoti elected

ACKLIN Bill Independent elected

GAREY Christine Independent elected

HOULAHAN Carmen Independent elected

O'MALLEY Jim Independent elected

WALKER Steve Labour elected

GILBERT Kevin Team Dunedin elected

BENSON-POPE David Independent elected

LUCAS Cherry Independent elected

MAYHEM-BULLOCK Mandy elected

ELDER Rachel Independent excluded

SCOTT Lynnette Team Dunedin excluded

MCLEAN Robyn Independent excluded

MCBRIDE Chris Independent excluded

STEELE Callum Team Dunedin excluded

DAVIS Joy Labour excluded

HALL JR Doug Independent excluded

SEAGER Richard Southern Independents excluded

SCOTT Randal excluded

KNIGHTS Richard Independent excluded

GROSHINSKI Jett Independent excluded

NEILL Cheryl May Team Dunedin excluded

MITCHELL Bruce excluded

PITA Tracey excluded

BARRON Peter Independent excluded

VEERA Vick Independent excluded

TAYLOR Pamela Independent excluded

LEE Michael Independent excluded

HAMILTON Chriss excluded

MONCRIEF-SPITTLE Malcolm Pro-freedom Jedi excluded

WAIDE Rob Independent excluded

GORDON Nathan Independent excluded

JOHNSON Marita Independent excluded

JACKMAN Veronica excluded

SMITH David Independent excluded

RADICH Jules Team Dunedin * Withdrawn