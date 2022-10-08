Five new councillors in Dunedin, one incumbent misses out

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Progress results show Sophie Barker followed by Lee Vandervis as getting the most votes.
New mayor Jules Radich will be joined by four new councillors, including two fellow Team Dunedin candidates Brent Weatherall and Kevin Gilbert.
The other new candidates are Mandy Mayhem Bullock, Cherry Lucas and former Dunedin City councillor Bill Acklin.
The results show incumbent Dunedin City councillor Rachel Elder missing out by one place.
Council - At Large (14 vacancies)
BARKER Sophie Independent elected
VANDERVIS Lee Independent elected
WEATHERALL Brent Team Dunedin elected
WHILEY Andrew Team Dunedin elected
LAUFISO Marie Green Ötepoti elected
ACKLIN Bill Independent elected
GAREY Christine Independent elected
HOULAHAN Carmen Independent elected
O'MALLEY Jim Independent elected
WALKER Steve Labour elected
GILBERT Kevin Team Dunedin elected
BENSON-POPE David Independent elected
LUCAS Cherry Independent elected
MAYHEM-BULLOCK Mandy elected
ELDER Rachel Independent excluded
SCOTT Lynnette Team Dunedin excluded
MCLEAN Robyn Independent excluded
MCBRIDE Chris Independent excluded
STEELE Callum Team Dunedin excluded
DAVIS Joy Labour excluded
HALL JR Doug Independent excluded
SEAGER Richard Southern Independents excluded
SCOTT Randal excluded
KNIGHTS Richard Independent excluded
GROSHINSKI Jett Independent excluded
NEILL Cheryl May Team Dunedin excluded
MITCHELL Bruce excluded
PITA Tracey excluded
BARRON Peter Independent excluded
VEERA Vick Independent excluded
TAYLOR Pamela Independent excluded
LEE Michael Independent excluded
HAMILTON Chriss excluded
MONCRIEF-SPITTLE Malcolm Pro-freedom Jedi excluded
WAIDE Rob Independent excluded
GORDON Nathan Independent excluded
JOHNSON Marita Independent excluded
JACKMAN Veronica excluded
SMITH David Independent excluded
RADICH Jules Team Dunedin * Withdrawn