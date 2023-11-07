Fleet-footed suspect escapes chasing police

A disqualified driver fleeing Dunedin police managed to lose pursuing officers by ditching his car and running away on foot.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police attempted to stop a disqualified driver in Kenmure Rd yesterday at 9.43pm.

The driver of the vehicle drove off with police pursuing him.

After a short distance, the driver stopped and ran away on foot, losing police in the process.

Cordons were put in place in Kenmure Rd but the driver was not located, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Investigations are ongoing to identify the driver.

At the same time in Queens Dr, patrolling officers stopped a 21-year-old man at 9.55pm after he was checked driving a vehicle at 97kmh in the 50kmh zone.

Police stopped the man and spoke to him.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he was issued an infringement notice.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz