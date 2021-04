The flight from Dunedin to Wellington that was diverted to Christchurch this morning. Photo: George Heard

A flight from Dunedin to Wellington was diverted this morning due to an engineering issue.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said NZ682 was diverted to Christchurch.

The aircraft landed safety and will be assessed by an engineering team in Christchurch.

Customers would be put onto an alternative service to take them through to Wellington today.