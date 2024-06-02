Flight to Dunedin turns back after severe turbulence

Were you on the flight? Email reporters@odt.co.nz

A Jetstar flight from Auckland to Dunedin was forced to turn back yesterday after encountering severe turbulence.

A Jetstar spokeswoman said the captain of the flight reported "strong wind fluctuations" before deciding to return to Auckland as a precaution.

"No injuries were reported, however, we appreciate this would have been unsettling for customers on board," they said.

They said aircrafts were built to withstand adverse weather and turbulence.

"Our pilots and crew are highly trained to manage these situations."

Jetstar rescheduled an alternative flight for

Sunday and provided passengers with over night hotel accommodation.

"We sincerely thank everyone for their flexibility while we worked to get them on their way again as quickly as possible."

A man died last month and several others were seriously injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore hit extreme turbulence.