Floodbank approach brings shared trail one step closer

Colin Brown. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Development of a Taieri cycling and walking trail is a step nearer because of a common-sense approach to using floodbanks, one of the organisers says.

A decision by the Otago Regional Council this month to support shared paths, in principle, was pleasing, Taieri Trails Trust chairman Colin Brown said.

It is intended a trail between Mosgiel and Outram will run alongside the Silver Stream for much of the way.

Mr Brown said the council’s position was not an unconditional endorsement, but it reaffirmed potential for using flood-protection assets to develop trails so long as this did not compromise the assets’ integrity.

Further discussion would be needed about trail design and specifications, he said.

Silver Stream floodbanks are already used for cycling and walking, but the trust is looking to create an enhanced route linking Mosgiel with Outram and eventually Waihola.

The council highlighted another project that helped lead to consideration of a policy position — a proposed riverside walkway at Balclutha.

Councillors decided the council should enable the development of shared-use pathways on suitable flood assets and assume responsibility for trail maintenance.

A staff report said the council would have input into construction standards and its approach should prevent maintenance problems.

