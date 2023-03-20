Food for thought

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"We saw the giant brain, those blood vessels and thought ‘that’s awesome — let’s go’," Victoria said.
University of Otago Brain Health Research Centre director Steph Hughes said the organisation had partnered with Otago Museum to promote awareness of the proper care and health of the brain.
Children were able to make models of neurons out of pipe cleaners, touch a scale model of the organ and even take a trip through the giant inflatable brain that sits in the museum atrium.
"It’s so important to look after your brain, and there’s things you can do with the rest of your body to take care of your brain like healthy food and proper exercise," Ms Hughes said.