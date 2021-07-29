Thursday, 29 July 2021

Footprints mystery solved

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police offered support and assistance to a young woman who called emergency services early this morning over a suspicious pair of footprints, which turned out to be her own.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers were called to a property in George St when a woman arrived home at 1.20am after a function and discovered a pair of footprints in her doorway.

    They were made of a salt-like material, he said.

    After investigating the scene and performing a security check, police determined that the footprints were her own.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter