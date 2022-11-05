Footwear flung in support of mental health

Dunedin residents turned up to Tonga Park yesterday to toss a gumboot for charity, hoping to raise money to support those struggling with mental health.

Gumboot Friday, held every two years, is an event where people across the country come together while wearing gumboots to raise awareness and money so that children can be provided free counselling services.

Harcourts Dunedin organised the Gumboot Friday gumboot throwing event to support the I Am Hope charity, founded by mental health advocate and former comedian Mike King.

Gisiele Summerton gives the gumboot a toss at the I Am Hope event at Tonga Park, Dunedin, yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

I Am Hope seeks to support young people with their struggles with mental health, and de-stigmatise having those difficult conversations.

Harcourts Otago owner Richard Stringer said the event had a great turnout, and six other branches in the region had been out raising money for the cause in different ways such as mowing lawns, and painting and selling gumboots.

He said any funds raised would be topped up with a donation from the Harcourts’ foundation.

The world record for Gumboot toss was 63.98m for men, but the farthest thrown at the Dunedin event was 35m.

Dunedin resident Graham Copson, who was at the event to support his wife, was pleased to have made the long throw.

"I had no idea the world record was so far, it’s ridiculous," he said.

He said the gumboot throw was a great way to spend the sunny afternoon and the charity was "a great cause".

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz