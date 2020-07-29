Former ODT editor Robin Charteris dies

Robin Charteris

Former Otago Daily Times editor Robin Charteris died in Dunedin on Saturday, following an illness.

Mr Charteris (76) became the 13th editor of New Zealand’s oldest daily newspaper when he succeeded Geoff Adams in 1997.

He had served as the ODT deputy editor since 1988, and had previously worked for the paper as an Alexandra reporter, Dunedin-based chief reporter and features editor.

His journalism career started at the Evening Star in 1964, and he did two stints as a London correspondent for New Zealand Associated Press.

Mr Charteris was a passionate traveller, and was twice named New Zealand travel writer of the year.

He chaired the New Zealand Press Association editors’ committee for eight years, and was a member of the Commonwealth Press Union’s media freedom committee for 20 years.

An obituary will follow.