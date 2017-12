Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo Linda Robertson

Four people have been taken to hospital after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Stuart and London Sts this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened shortly before 3.45pm.

One of the vehicles also collided with a traffic light pole, the spokeswoman said.

One person was seriously injured, while the other three sustained moderate injuries. All four were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John attended.

It was unclear what caused the accident.