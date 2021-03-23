Frustration at bubble date delay

Dunedin travel brokers Vincent George and Rosann Connolly-George are poised to facilitate transtasman travel. Photo: Christine O'Connor.

There was frustration, and a glimmer of optimism, after the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said yesterday the Government would reveal the start date for a transtasman travel bubble on April 6.

The news has been met with some relief by those in the hardest-hit industries, but Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult was unimpressed.

He likened getting a date for the bubble to pulling teeth.

It would likely be the end of April at the earliest before airlines were ready to start more transtasman travel.

That would cause further issues for tourism operators in the South already struggling, he said.

"For people that are tired, stressed and pretty much at the end of their tether, five weeks is a long time."

He had been expecting a date to be announced yesterday, and he believed many in the tourism sector had been in the same boat.

"It’s nice to know the Government is carefully considering it, but I’d love a date.

"A lot of operators are really, really struggling at the present time."

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press conference, Ms Ardern acknowledged New Zealanders wanted certainty about the bubble, but said it was "highly complex".

It needed all technical issues resolved and appropriate regulatory mechanisms in place, she said. Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield will also provide an assessment.

The Government was looking at a state-by-state bubble.

She said Cabinet was working through "with a lot of detail" some of the major issues, such as New Zealanders potentially being stranded overseas.

She said it was very likely the Government would shut down travel if there was a community outbreak where the source was not known.

"On both sides of the

Ditch, there will be an element of buyer beware."

Dunedin travel brokers Rosann Connolly-George and Vincent George, of Vincent George Travel, were looking forward to confirmation of the bubble.

People were eager to reconnect with family and friends in Australia, Mr George said. But the couple wanted to provide firm information for clients and Mrs Connolly-George found the prime minister’s announcement "ever so slightly frustrating".