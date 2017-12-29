Full mailbox missing from Octagon, likely stolen

A DX mailbox removed from the Octagon may have been stolen, worried branch manager Dave Bourke believes.

The removal was noticed at 5.30pm Thursday when someone went to clear the box, which was likely full of mail when it was removed.

Mr Bourke reported it to police this morning. Initially he thought it might have been shifted by the Dunedin City Council for its new year celebrations.

He was assured by the DCC it had not been moved.

A couple of times previously it had been taken by drunks as a prank and found nearby. He had searched the surrounding area but found nothing, and believes it has been removed from the area this time.

The mailbox was likely to be full of cruise ship passengers' postcards, as well as other mail.

With nine mailboxes in Dunedin, DX has a turnover of between one and two million letters in the city annually.

The private mail provider secured contracts for DHBs and schools and takes its responsibilities seriously as a mail carrier, Mr Bourke said.

Sergeant Keith Braithwaite confirmed CCTV operated in the Octagon but police had not time to review the footage.