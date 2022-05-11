Fundraiser helps counter feelings of helplessness

Yen Pokusai (20) with a Ukrainian Doll she has made to be auctioned with some other items to raise money for the people still stuck in Ukraine. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

Work and you will be strong; sit and you will rot.

It is a Ukrainian proverb that is helping University of Otago international student Yen Pokusai fight off the feeling of helplessness, as her family and friends escape the death and destruction of the Russian invasion in her home town of Kharkiv.

Instead of sitting around, worrying about them, the 20-year-old neuroscience and psychology student is working hard to raise funds for her fellow Ukrainians, and has created a traditional Ukrainian doll which will be auctioned at a fundraising event at Aquinas College on Friday.

“When the war started I felt worried all the time, frantically checking my phone every few minutes to see if there was any news from friends or family.

‘‘But now, I feel quite exhausted and empty. I partly feel like a part of me was destroyed with my city — and I don’t mean just buildings, I mean the community and all the people that I love.

“It is like Russians are destroying everything that is important to you, all places that you loved as a child, all things that had a sentimental value, your culture, and your people.

‘‘All your loved ones have to suffer, run away, and families separate — men stay in Ukraine, women and children move to Europe.

‘‘I just can’t believe people can be so inhumane.”

She said being so far from home made her feel ‘‘quite useless’’, but she was now doing what she could to protest the war, fundraise and help distribute information.

Aquinas College assistant warden Tim Cossens said to show their support for Miss Pokusai, the college community had helped organise a Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Fundraising Auction for this Friday evening.

He said donations had been coming in steadily for the auction, including meal vouchers and electronic items.

The centrepiece was Miss Pokusai’s traditional Ukrainian doll which she made using techniques she learnt as a child.

‘‘It’s made of different textiles and materials. People used to make them for kids back in the day, out of old material and threads.

‘‘It could be used as a toy for a child or as decoration, but mainly it is made for protection or for magic, so it will be a very special addition to the collection for someone who likes crystals and magic items.

"I have no idea how much money it will raise.’’

Funds raised will go to a volunteer group on the ground in Ukraine.

Her family is applying for special work visas in the hope they can join her in New Zealand.

- john.lewis@odt.co.nz