Gallery threatened by moth infestation

Dunedin Public Art Gallery. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Picking holes in the works of art on display at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery is fair game for art aficionados.

But when it comes to moths, that is a different story.

They have a taste for fine art and will literally eat it.

When a moth infestation was discovered recently, several affected parts of the gallery had to be closed while extermination and a deep clean were conducted.

Former Dunedin City Council art conservator and collection manager Francois Leurquin said it was a potentially serious situation because the insects had been known to cause major damage to artworks.

Paintings and textile arts in particular made a tasty treat for both moths and their larvae, which could create large holes.

"Basically, they need the protein on the artwork — usually the silk or the wool — they need it to reproduce.

"They will chomp and eat the fibres. They eat holes, and as soon as they’ve done that, they lay their eggs in a fold and then the cycle goes on and on.

"It can cause a lot of damage. An infestation is quite serious."

Collections of irreplaceable and valuable artefacts in many overseas museums and art galleries have been badly affected by moth infestations.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said it was not yet known what sort of moths they were or how they got in. An investigation has begun.

Affected exhibition galleries were closed for more than a week while the pests were eradicated.

Staff were confident no artwork had been damaged.

The cost of the closure and cleaning was not known, he said.