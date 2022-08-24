Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Garage fire in South Dunedin

    Fire services responded to multiple calls alerting them to a garage fire in South Dunedin today. 

    An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said the blaze in Kirkcaldy St sent a plume of black smoke over the area.

    Two appliances from St Kilda and Dunedin Central fire stations attended and put the fire out.

    A firefighter at the scene said the single-car garage, on a plot of land adjacent to the King’s High School hockey turf, contained a lot of wood. 

    Firefighters at the blaze in Kirkcaldy St. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
