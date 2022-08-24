You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire services responded to multiple calls alerting them to a garage fire in South Dunedin today.
An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said the blaze in Kirkcaldy St sent a plume of black smoke over the area.
Two appliances from St Kilda and Dunedin Central fire stations attended and put the fire out.
A firefighter at the scene said the single-car garage, on a plot of land adjacent to the King’s High School hockey turf, contained a lot of wood.