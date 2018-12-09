Gearing up for dance concert

Rasa School of Dance members (from left) Deborah Bell, Loraine Whitwell, Carolyne Smith (all 71) and Helen Flockton (68) have been cycling and walking to dance practice in preparation for the school’s concert. Photo: Jessica Wilson

Four Dunedin women are putting in the extra miles for their end-of-year concert.

Loraine Whitwell, Carolyne Smith, Deborah Bell and Helen Flockton are part of Rasa School of Dance’s Rhythm of Life group for people over 60, and have been rehearsing for the school’s concert.

Every Tuesday, and some Thursdays, as a ‘‘warm-up’’, the ladies meet at Shore St, bike to the railway station and walk up to King Edward Court, where the dance school is based.

A love of cycling added with the difficulty of finding a car park near the school inspired the women to get on their bikes.

They have been part of the dance school for about eight years, and will hit the stage with the rest of the school’s dancers for two performances today.

Dancers will range in age from about 3 to 80.

‘‘It’s just fabulous being on stage with all those kids,’’ Ms Smith said.

The women perform jazz, hip-hop and contemporary dances.

Dancing was a good form of exercise, great for the brain and allowed them to make new friends, Ms Bell said.

No-one in their group was a professional dancer, so they did not feel ‘‘silly’’.

‘‘It’s just fun.’’

Ms Whitwell said:

‘‘It’s keeping us young.

‘‘I like to think so, anyway.’’

