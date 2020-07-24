George St plans on hold pending review

George St in Dunedin. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Planning to redevelop Dunedin's George St has been put on hold pending a review.

A six-week independent review of plans to redevelop George St was announced by the Dunedin City Council hours after the first meeting of a new advisory group for Dunedin’s main street upgrade.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said in a statement issued this evening that Urbanism Plus director Kobus Mentz would review the project to make sure plans were still fit for purpose.

"George Street is the heart of our city and we are committed to getting this right," Mr Hawkins said in the statement.

"For a project of this scale, it’s entirely appropriate that we check that we’re still on track to deliver the best possible result for the city."

At present the council's plans are to transform the current thoroughfare from a car-oriented road into a one-way street that reduces traffic flow to 25% vehicles and 75% pedestrians and public space.

Today's meeting, the first meeting of the Central City Advisory Group, formed to provide for "inclusive engagement" on the detailed design of the controversial project, was chaired by Mr Hawkins and attended by dozens of stakeholders.

Earlier this month, the council would not say what aspect of the "ongoing detailed design" the new group would provide feedback on as the project progressed.

Representatives from two groups who lobbied to be a part of the group - Urban Access Dunedin Incorporated chairman Alan Race and the Central City Business Group’s Neil Gaudin - could not say what the advisory group would actually advise on at the time.

This evening's council statement said the council gave the members of the advisory group an undertaking it would ‘‘not proceed to the detailed design stage until after the review has been completed’’.

"The review will consider work to date and whether evidence supports the proposed design," the statement said.

The council’s proposed engagement approach would also be reviewed and the independent reviewer would advise "how best to turn the concept design into a successful retail precinct".

The results would be presented to the group in September.