George St revamp due to finish early

Late April next year is the new target for finishing the revamp of George St in Dunedin now that the project is ahead of schedule.

Three blocks in the four-block upgrade could be completed by the end of this year and the fourth, New Edinburgh Way, is expected to be well progressed.

The Dunedin City Council had previously forecast a project finishing date of September next year.

"We’re now aiming to complete the project by late April 2024, all things going well," council infrastructure and development general manager Simon Drew said.

Work in Knox Row had progressed quicker than expected, enabling a start date of May 1 for the New Edinburgh Way block, the stretch between Hanover St and the five-way intersection that includes Frederick St.

George St is the focus of an upgrade of the Dunedin city centre retail area.

"Work in Great King, St Andrew and Hanover Sts will also be finished by the end of this year," Mr Drew said.

The upgrade of the retail area involves replacing and upgrading ageing pipes and then creating a much more pedestrian-oriented environment above ground, including new paving, street furniture, lighting, plantings and public art.

The George St redevelopment includes converting three blocks to one-way traffic.

Two-way traffic is to be retained in the Knox block, which is between the five-way intersection and Albany St.

The George St upgrade is forecast to cost more than $50 million and it is part of a broader central city plan, budgeted at just over $100 million.

