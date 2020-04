For what is believed to be the first time in many decades, a commuter bus service ran in Dunedin yesterday, Good Friday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Bus operator Orbus said it ran a normal Sunday timetable yesterday and would do so again on Easter Sunday.

"During the Covid-19 lockdown, there are a number of people who rely on the bus to get to their work in essential services," a company spokesman said.

The Otago Heritage Bus Society usually provides a bus service on public holidays, but with Covid-19 Level 4 restrictions in place it was happy to defer to Orbus on this occasion.