Goose brings down power line in Warrington

A low-flying goose has brought down a power line in Warrington.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters responded to reports of a downed power line, caused by a low-flying goose, at the corner of Hill Rd and Bay Rd in Warrington about 5.45pm today.

Firefighters have secured the secured the scene as they wait for contractors to arrive.

Several houses have lost power.

The status of the goose was unclear, the spokeswoman said.

