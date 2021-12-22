Groceries spotted flying in port

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two Ray White employees were given 90 seconds to grab as many goods as they could from the shelves of Four Square Port Chalmers to be given to Anglican Family Care for Christmas.
Kimberley Rosenbrock had to hold her reindeer antler headband as she ran through the store tearing products off the shelves while colleague Ross Wellgreen steered the trolley.
The total value of the haul came to about $500, so the team decided to go another round and boosted the total value to more than $1000.
Anglican Family Care fundraising and marketing manager Donna Davidson said the goods would make their way to families in need, where they would make "such a difference".