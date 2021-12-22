Groceries spotted flying in port

Boxes of cereal were flung from the shelves as a trolley was navigated nimbly through the aisles of a Port Chalmers supermarket during a grocery run for charity yesterday.

Two Ray White employees were given 90 seconds to grab as many goods as they could from the shelves of Four Square Port Chalmers to be given to Anglican Family Care for Christmas.

Kimberley Rosenbrock had to hold her reindeer antler headband as she ran through the store tearing products off the shelves while colleague Ross Wellgreen steered the trolley.

Kimberley Rosenbrock furiously clears the shelves of Port Chalmers Four Square during a 90-second charity grocery run for Anglican Family Care. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Store owner Aaron Challis provided commentary over the store speaker system.

The total value of the haul came to about $500, so the team decided to go another round and boosted the total value to more than $1000.

Anglican Family Care fundraising and marketing manager Donna Davidson said the goods would make their way to families in need, where they would make "such a difference".

