Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Groceries spotted flying in port

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Boxes of cereal were flung from the shelves as a trolley was navigated nimbly through the aisles of a Port Chalmers supermarket during a grocery run for charity yesterday.

    Two Ray White employees were given 90 seconds to grab as many goods as they could from the shelves of Four Square Port Chalmers to be given to Anglican Family Care for Christmas.

    Kimberley Rosenbrock had to hold her reindeer antler headband as she ran through the store tearing products off the shelves while colleague Ross Wellgreen steered the trolley.

    Kimberley Rosenbrock furiously clears the shelves of Port Chalmers Four Square during a 90-second...
    Kimberley Rosenbrock furiously clears the shelves of Port Chalmers Four Square during a 90-second charity grocery run for Anglican Family Care. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Store owner Aaron Challis provided commentary over the store speaker system.

    The total value of the haul came to about $500, so the team decided to go another round and boosted the total value to more than $1000.

    Anglican Family Care fundraising and marketing manager Donna Davidson said the goods would make their way to families in need, where they would make "such a difference".

     - wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter