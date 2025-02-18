REPORT: MARK JOHN / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Police say a light aircraft was forced to make a rough landing at the Taieri Aerodrome after a wheel collapsed.

A police spokeswoman said the plane went "on the nose" due to one of its wheels "collapsing" on Saturday.

One person was on board the aircraft.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance and operations manager attended the incident at 2.28pm, but no patients were injured or required treatment.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokeswoman said the authority was aware of the incident, but only had preliminary information handed on from the emergency services.

It was continuing to make inquiries.

Otago Aero Club chief flying instructor Joe Calder declined to comment.