Group allegedly impersonate police on Three Mile Hill

People trying to pass off a 1989 Ford Telstar as a police car ensured a chaotic night for the public on Dunedin's Three Mile Hill last night.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Three Mile Hill Rd at 9.45pm after members of the public reported a car driving around pretending to be a police car.

It was reported the occupants of the alleged offending 1989 Ford Telstar had spent their evening flashing their headlights and filming their interactions with the public.

They also had red and blue flashing lights lighting up from the inside dashboard and were blaring a siren noise.

Sgt Lee said the vehicle had been identified and inquires were continuing with the registered owner of the vehicle

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz