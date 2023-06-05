Guinea pig owners flock to Otago show

Guinea pigs from throughout Otago were primped for a spell in the spotlight at a regional show yesterday.

For longer-haired creatures, this involved a blow-dry and a comb-out before judging at the Otago Cavy Club winter show at Dunedin’s Carisbrook School.

Timaru-based club president Josh Wilson-Jones (15) brought 20 guinea pigs — also called cavies — to the event.

He bred the animals in accordance with national guidelines for purebreds, and also planned to qualify as a judge in the future.

Claremont Gingerbread was one of three long-haired animals he was entering, Josh said.

Born last Christmas, the guinea pig had never had a haircut.

Its long hair had been wrapped in sections to keep it clean, but before the show it was time for a blow-dry and a comb-out.

While pets were judged on personality and condition, for a purebred like Claremont Gingerbread, it was all about the coat.

"This one here gets judged on the coat density, and if it has any damage — it’s judged on the breed standards by the [New Zealand Cavy Council]."

Guinea pigs typically lived for five or six years, but he had one that was 8 years old.

Otago Cavy Club president Josh Wilson-Jones grooms Claremont Gingerbread, one of the 20 purebred guinea pigs he brought to yesterday’s show at Carisbrook School. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Tips for taking good care of the animals involved feeding them vegetables every day, as well as a lot of hay, and good quality dry food "not from the supermarket".

The show — the first in Dunedin this year — took a lot of planning, but was going well, he said.

It was a way to bring together those in the lower South Island who were guinea pig fans.

Josh had 10 years of experience keeping the animals, and helped re-establish the club in 2021.

"They’re really good pets, they have good characters, and they all have different characteristics."

There were about 80 entries and three main divisions: Member’s pets, novice pets, and purebreds.

Wanaka resident Sarah Penno had come to Dunedin for the event with daughters Charlotte (5) and Lucy (3).

It had been a long day, but worth it to take part in the event by the only guinea pig club in Otago, she said.

The guinea pigs were groomed, and their nails clipped ahead of the show.

The trio won several prizes, including the award for best junior pet for one of Lucy’s guinea pigs.

"We just love them — they’re small and cuddly."

fiona.ellis@odt.co.nz