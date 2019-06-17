Hail, snow, gales and thunderstorms for Dunedin

Dunedin is in for a rough morning with snow about the hills along with possible gale force winds, thunderstorms and hail predicted.

The MetService says snow is expected as low as 400m across the south today and says "bitterly cold southwest gales" were also expected about coastal parts of Otago during Monday morning and early afternoon.

Winds could briefly reach severe gale in exposed places and a watch was in force for coastal Otago, including Dunedin, until 2pm this afternoon.

Along with gales and snow about the hills, the MetService says there is a moderate chance of thunderstorms in parts of the South, including Dunedin and Invercargill, which could bring heavy rain.

Hail is also possible in Dunedin.

A heavy snow watch is in place for inland Otago, south of about Cromwell, where snow is expected above 400m and heavy falls possible until 6pm today.

A watch is also in place for Southern Fiordland, Southland and Clutha until 3pm.

Snow is expected to affect some mountain passes today and road snowfall warnings are in place for Milford Rd, Crown Range Rd, Lindis Pass and Lewis Pass.

The weather front battering the South was not having a massive affect on the region's roads early this morning, but Queenstown Lakes District Council said "extreme caution" was required on the Crown Range which was affected by snow flurries and black ice.

Ice was possible in other parts of the Queenstown Lakes District and in Central Otago where temperatures were sitting around -1degC at 6am.