Hammered taggers caught red-handed

Photo: Laine Priestley

A pair of taggers painted the town red after going on a drunken graffiti spree in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the north end of George St at 2.30am after reports of a pair tagging cat faces and the words ‘‘harros’’ and ‘‘bugz!’’ on structures along the street.

Officers located the duo, a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, near Duke St covered in red and black spray paint and with the cans in their possession.

Photo: Laine Priestley

Police seized the paint cans and attempted to interview the pair about the tagging, but due to the level of intoxication they were taken home, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The pair would be summoned to appear in court at a later date.

Police were following up during the daylight hours to see the extent and how far along the tagging goes and how many properties were damaged, Snr Sgt Bond said.

