426 new Covid cases, 1 death in South

There are 426 new community cases of Covid-19 and one death in the South to report today.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there are 5285 new community cases, 300 current hospitalisations and 12 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 4817 – last Thursday it was 5451.

Thirty-one previously reported deaths have been re- classified as unrelated to Covid-19.

The Ministry said these deaths occurred more than 28 days after these people were reported as Covid cases and were initially thought to be related to the virus, however their formal cause of death classification has been deemed as unrelated to the virus.

The new total of publicly reported Covid deaths is 1431.

There were 12 new deaths to report today - all of these occurred since June 17. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Of the people whose deaths the Ministry is reporting today; four were from Northland, two from Taranaki, and one each from Auckland, Bay of Plenty, MidCentral, Wellington, Canterbury and Southern regions.

Two people were in aged their 50s, seven were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Of these people, seven were male and five were female.

Hospitalisations

Total number 300: Northland: 9; Waitematā: 44; Counties Manukau: 30; Auckland: 51; Waikato: 21; Bay of Plenty: 8; Lakes: 2; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 5; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 2; MidCentral: 22; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 12; Capital and Coast: 17; Nelson Marlborough: 5; Canterbury: 36; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 0; Southern: 19.

Five people are in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

Community cases

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (143), Auckland (1,596), Waikato (298), Bay of Plenty (175), Lakes (63), Hawke’s Bay (142), MidCentral (148), Whanganui (57), Taranaki (158), Tairāwhiti (37), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (512), Hutt Valley (225), Nelson Marlborough (199), Canterbury (936), South Canterbury (74), Southern (426), West Coast (48), Unknown (3).

There are 106 new imported cases to report today.

Matariki weekend reminder

The Ministry advised people going away for the Matariki long holiday weekend to have plans in place in the event they contract Covid-19 or are identified as a household contact of a case.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans.

"If you have used your own vehicle to travel, you can travel back to your home to isolate, taking public health measures to ensure you don’t infect anyone on your way home – such as maintaining social distance (distancing yourself from others), wearing your mask correctly, making sure you keep your hands clean and dry and using self-service petrol stations if you need to refuel your vehicle.

However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won’t be able to travel to isolate at your home. So it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying if you need to do so."

There will be no Covid-19 update from the Ministry tomorrow, the Matariki public holiday.

- ODT Online