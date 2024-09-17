Campaign against clinical cuts at new hospital revived

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich (centre) and New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation delegate Linda Smillie presented Health Minister Shane Reti with a petition when they met in Wellington today. Photo: supplied

The Dunedin City Council and the New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation are reactivating their campaign to oppose any clinical cuts to the city's new hospital.

It comes after the Otago Daily Times revealed that Health New Zealand/Te Whatu Ora was considering making cuts to its inpatient building.

The cuts being looked at by HNZ included the ‘‘shelling’’ of an 11-bed ‘‘short stay’’ pod in the emergency department and instead incorporating these beds in acute wards.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation (NZNO) delegate Linda Smillie met Health Minister Shane Reti in Wellington today.

While there, they presented Dr Reti with the earlier results of the petition - containing 23,000 signatures - collected in opposition to previously proposed cuts to the new hospital.

Mr Radich said the decision to resume the campaign had been made in support of the NZNO, as well as the clinical and operational staff at Dunedin Hospital.

“This petition shows the depth of feeling that continues to exist in relation to this regional hospital project right across the South, and presenting it today is a reminder to all politicians in Wellington that our community speaks with one voice on this issue," he said.

“We expect the government to deliver a regional tertiary hospital that is fit for purpose for Dunedin, Otago, Southland and Waitaki. It needs to be a right-sized facility, and our message is simple: Build it once, build it right.”

Mr Radich said during the meeting Dr Reti assured him there would be no clinical cuts to the hospital project.

“We all know our health service and its doctors, nurses and other key staff are under extreme pressure, which is why we are here today.

“My hope is that the government is listening and will not consider any cuts to clinical services. This hospital is simply too important to get wrong.”