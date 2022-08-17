Cases fall below 1000 for first time since February

Active cases of Covid-19 in Dunedin have dropped below 1000 for the first time since late February.

Data released by Te Whatu Ora-Southern yesterday showed there were 812 active cases of the disease reported in the city, a level of infection not seen since the early days of the Omicron wave.

In the three days from February 23 to February 25, Covid cases in Dunedin jumped from 584 to 955 and then 1503; by contrast last Friday there were 1000 active cases in Dunedin, and a week ago there were 1202.

Despite the encouraging drop in reported cases, which mirrors a trend of declining rates of infection showing up in wastewater testing, Te Whatu Ora cautioned that this was not the time to ease up on Covid prevention measures such as mask wearing.

"It is now more important than ever to wear a mask when out in public," a spokeswoman said.

"Wearing a mask is the easiest way you can protect yourself, your whanau, and the vulnerable members of your community from getting Covid-19."

Across Otago and Southland all regions had recorded a drop in active cases over the past week, the largest falls other than Dunedin being in Invercargill (down 193) and Southland (down 121).

Te Whatu Ora-Southern also reported a substantial drop in the number of people in hospital in Otago and Southland who had Covid.

A week ago the Covid-19 wards at both Dunedin and Southland Hospitals were at or over capacity, but yesterday each hospital was dealing with 23 and 15 positive patients respectively — an intense workload, but more manageable that last Tuesday’s 30 and 14.

Several smaller rural hospitals were managing multiple cases last week but they also reported fewer Covid positive patients yesterday: Gore Hospital was caring for two Covid positive patients, while Oamaru and Lakes had one case apiece.

Nationally, 4811 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand yesterday, 329 of which were in southern.

The rolling seven day average of cases in the South was 271; a week ago it was 402.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths of 21 more people who had Covid-19, one of which was in the South.

