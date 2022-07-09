Covid: 650 new southern cases, two deaths

covid_red_getty.jpg Photo: Getty Images

There are 650 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in the South today and two deaths.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally 22 people had died, there were 9,307 new community cases and 570 people in hospital, including 9 in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 8690, compared with 6825 this time last week.

There are 22 new deaths recorded which all occurred in the last week, taking the total number of deaths with Covid to 1663.

Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today: six were from Auckland region, four were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Hawkes Bay, one was from MidCentral, two were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury / West Coast, and two were from Southern.

One was under the age of ten; three were in their fifties, three were in their sixties, five were in their seventies, seven were in their 80s, and three were aged over 90. Of these people, eight were female and 14 were male.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 16.

Hospitalisations

Cases in hospital: total number 570: Northland: 11; Waitematā: 124; Counties Manukau: 39; Auckland: 56; Waikato: 57; Bay of Plenty: 29; Lakes: 14; Hawke’s Bay: 20; MidCentral: 20; Whanganui: 6; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 3; Wairarapa: 6; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 59; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury and West Coast: 62; South Canterbury: 18; Southern: 21.