Radiology clinic taking shape

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Large metal girders started rising out of a Great King St construction site in Dunedin this week. It is part of a planned six-storey building which will house Pacific Radiology, where a range of cancers will be treated. The new private radiology clinic will house the city’s first positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scanner. The clinic will occupy 2150sq m at the new site and is expected to be completed and open next year.