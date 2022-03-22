Record cases in South; no new cases from SDHB exposures

As places in the North Island begin moving on from their Covid peaks today the Southern District Health Board area has reported a record number of daily cases with 1439.

Nationally there were 20,970 new community cases announced today.

The Ministry of Health reported a record number of daily cases with 1439 in the SDHB area.

In a press conference at 1pm today director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said increases in case numbers were slowing nationally.

However, case numbers are still "very much on the increase in the South Island", he said.

As of 11.59pm last night there were:

50 new cases in Central Otago

90 new cases in Clutha

407 new cases in Dunedin

80 new cases in Gore

335 new cases in Invercargill

271 new cases in Queenstown-Lakes

135 new cases in Southland

70 new cases in Waitaki

1 unknown

There are currently 23 people with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals.

There are 20 in Dunedin Hospital, two in Southland Hospital and one in Queenstown's Lakes District Hospital.

None were in ICU or HDU.

There have been 23,617 total cases in the South. Of these 7783 are still active cases and 15,830 have recovered.

The number of active cases by area are:

380 active cases in Central Otago

500 active cases in Clutha

2373 active cases in Dunedin

380 active cases in Gore

1485 active cases in Invercargill

1546 active cases in Queenstown-Lakes

650 active cases in Southland

460 active cases in Waitaki

<5 active cases in undisclosed area

The SDHB also gave an update on exposure events at two of its facilities.

"Testing of staff and patients as a result of the Covid-19 exposure events in wards 10A at Wakari Hospital and 4C at Dunedin Public Hospital have returned no positive Covid-19 results.

"No hospital services have been affected as a result of these exposure events.

"Staff and patients continue to follow infection prevention control measures and use appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to minimise further infections.

"The Southern DHB would like to publicly thank our staff who continue to go above and beyond in their work to maintain patient safety for the people we care for."