Several properties in Ravensbourne and St Leonards have been flooded following heavy rain in the Dunedin area this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a fire appliance from Ravensbourne Fire Station was called about 1pm to Manapouri St, in Ravensbourne, where a nearby stream had burst its banks and sent water flowing across several properties.

sh88_flooding_online_2.jpg Ravensbourne firefighters try to clear water running through a Moa St property on to State Highway 88 at St Leonards this afternoon. PHOTOS: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

He said the houses were not believed to have been flooded.

“The crew managed to divert the water away from the properties.”

Later, at 2.10pm, the Ravensbourne crew was sent to the corner of Moa St and State Highway 88, in St Leonards, where heavy rainfall caused another stream to flood the area.

MetService data showed about 9mm of rain fell in the city between midday and 2pm.