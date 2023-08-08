Helicopter paramedics train for birthing emergencies

Attending a midwifery course at the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust base in Taieri are (from left): Conall Duncan, Peter Spackman, Celia Devenish, Monica Aarsen, Markus Renner and Sue Reid. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

When childbirth takes a turn for the worse, every second counts.

That is why the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust decided to train their paramedics in obstetrics and midwifery.

The individualised course, which took place last week, is aimed at improving the efficiency and response time of childbirth emergencies.

Flight paramedic Monica Aarsen organised the course for the trust’s staff.

"I think in most other places, their flight paramedics are put on a hospital course, but we’ve brought the course to us which is very unusual"

"We’ve had a number of jobs, particularly around postpartum hemorrhages, with significantly sick patients that we’ve been able to get to hospital very quickly with a level of confidence that we’re only able to build up through doing these courses," Ms Aarsen said.

Doctors, nurses, midwives and paramedics from Dunedin, Invercargill, Queenstown and Oamaru took part in the training.

"Its great that the hospital’s doctors and midwives are well aware that the resources they put into us are resources well invested, for the patients but also for them," Ms Aarsen said.

Intensive care specialist Markus Renner explained the significance of the "unusual" course.

"About two or three years ago, it would’ve been an ICU team that was rung [in a medical emergency].

"It usually takes at least 20 minutes for the ICU to respond and they need to get picked up at the hospital and then go to the patient."

This course allowed for a response team to save time by leaving directly from the helicopter base to retrieve patients, saving precious time.

Obstetric emergencies such as breech pregnancies, having high blood pressure or seizures around the time of birth and abnormal bleeding prior to or following childbirth were simulated by actors during the course.

