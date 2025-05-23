Heritage protection discouraged

Former Andersons Bay Presbyterian Church. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Churches across Dunedin are singing from the same hymn sheet, asking the council not to protect their buildings, some of which are slated for demolition.

Church representatives have urged the council not include Highgate Presbyterian Church, the former Holy Cross College and Kaikorai Presbyterian Church on the heritage schedule, a request echoed by the owner of former Andersons Bay Presbyterian Church.

At a hearing yesterday, commissioners Rob van Voorthuysen (chairman), Cr Sophie Barker and Cr Jim O’Malley were told trying to protect some buildings could hasten their demolition.

Speaking on behalf of the Roman Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Dunedin, Conrad Anderson opposed the inclusion of the former Holy Cross College.

Mr Anderson said last year the council had granted a certificate of compliance allowing demolition of most of the main building, excluding the central structure, within the next five years.

"The best way to seek to protect this building — and I realise this is quite ironic — is by not listing it," he said.

Former Holy Cross College. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

If the building were listed, the certificate of compliance for demolition would become a "countdown".

"Anyone who’s looking at using the site may activate [the certificate] before it expires," he said.

On behalf of the Synod of Otago and Southland and Southern Presbytery, Mr Anderson also opposed the protection of the Kaikorai Presbyterian Church.

He said it was earthquake-prone and surplus to requirements, with a limited future.

"It’s visual but it’s not a landmark," he said.

"By protecting the building you’ll actually make the land resource unavailable for sustainable use."

Parish representative John Milnes said the proposed listing of the Highgate Presbyterian Church removed the "autonomy" of its owner, the parish.

Highgate Presbyterian Parish church. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

"Various loud members of the community oppose us doing what we want to the building but they are not members of the parish, they do not financially support the parish ... they just want a pretty building.

"We all like pretty buildings but at the end of the day, somebody has to pay for them."

The site was still fit for purpose, even if the the building was not, Dr Milnes said.

Kaikorai Presbyterian Church. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

"Applying a heritage listing to the building would effectively preclude its demolition or easy future development."

On Tuesday, the owner of former Andersons Bay Presbyterian Church, Campbell Paton, told commissioners the building was "too far gone" to qualify for protection.

Costs for earthquake-strengthening and weather tightening exceeded $2million and the council had granted a certificate of compliance for demolition within five years and resource consent for a multi-unit development on the site.

If the building were listed, it would be demolished within the five years, he said.

The hearing was adjourned. Commissioners would make their recommendation to the council once they had considered the council staff’s right of reply.

