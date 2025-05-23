Heritage protection discouraged

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Church representatives have urged the council not include Highgate Presbyterian Church, the former Holy Cross College and Kaikorai Presbyterian Church on the heritage schedule, a request echoed by the owner of former Andersons Bay Presbyterian Church.
At a hearing yesterday, commissioners Rob van Voorthuysen (chairman), Cr Sophie Barker and Cr Jim O’Malley were told trying to protect some buildings could hasten their demolition.
Speaking on behalf of the Roman Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Dunedin, Conrad Anderson opposed the inclusion of the former Holy Cross College.
Mr Anderson said last year the council had granted a certificate of compliance allowing demolition of most of the main building, excluding the central structure, within the next five years.
"The best way to seek to protect this building — and I realise this is quite ironic — is by not listing it," he said.
"Anyone who’s looking at using the site may activate [the certificate] before it expires," he said.
On behalf of the Synod of Otago and Southland and Southern Presbytery, Mr Anderson also opposed the protection of the Kaikorai Presbyterian Church.
He said it was earthquake-prone and surplus to requirements, with a limited future.
"It’s visual but it’s not a landmark," he said.
"By protecting the building you’ll actually make the land resource unavailable for sustainable use."
Parish representative John Milnes said the proposed listing of the Highgate Presbyterian Church removed the "autonomy" of its owner, the parish.
"We all like pretty buildings but at the end of the day, somebody has to pay for them."
The site was still fit for purpose, even if the the building was not, Dr Milnes said.
On Tuesday, the owner of former Andersons Bay Presbyterian Church, Campbell Paton, told commissioners the building was "too far gone" to qualify for protection.
Costs for earthquake-strengthening and weather tightening exceeded $2million and the council had granted a certificate of compliance for demolition within five years and resource consent for a multi-unit development on the site.
If the building were listed, it would be demolished within the five years, he said.
The hearing was adjourned. Commissioners would make their recommendation to the council once they had considered the council staff’s right of reply.