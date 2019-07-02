Hindon blaze contained

Crews tackle the fire at Hindon on Tuesday evening. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have contained a large fire in a rural area near Hindon this evening.

While not completely extinguished, fire fighters had largely contained the fire and most appliances has been stood down, a FENZ spokesman said.

''They will likely leave someone there tonight to monitor it and then finish off with ground crews in the morning.''

The fire was reported around 5.15pm, and was in a remote location.

''It was burning uphill on three fronts, very slowly, over quite a large area,'' the spokesman said.

''Luckily there was very little wind.''

Outram Fire Brigade were at the scene.

Two tankers had been despatched from Dunedin, but the fire was around one hour's travel time from the city the spokesman said.