Hip-hop dance duo to represent NZ on world stage

A Dunedin hip-hop duo have danced their way to Portugal, after winning gold on the national stage.

Jeila Morrison and Ruby Martin competed at the Hip Hop Unite New Zealand competition at the weekend and were awarded gold for their first-place dance routine.

This qualified them to compete in the New Zealand team at the international competition in Portugal on October 26.

The girls had been dancing together for two years.

They would attend regular classes each week under the guidance of their coach.

Jeila said she really enjoyed performing and reaching the nationals made her feel "like a queen".

Ruby said she liked to meet new people through dancing and felt "very important" in the national spotlight.

Jeila Morrison (12, left) and Ruby Martin (12) have qualified for the Hip Hop Unite International competition after winning gold in New Zealand. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Rasa School of Dance director Lisa Wilkinson said it was the first time her dancers had qualified for the world championships.

She said the stars had aligned to get them to nationals, with flights getting cancelled and arriving with only a minute to spare, so it was only right to try their hardest to get the girls to Portugal.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz , PIJF cadet reporter