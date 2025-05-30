Historic toilet block being stabilised

The Dunedin City Council has cleaned up an exposed crack undermining a historic Dunedin toilet block.

Property services group manager Anna Nilsen said the toilets, located on the southern corner of Manor Pl and Princes St, were showing signs of deterioration due to subsidence at the site.

A large crack had appeared through the structure, and the ground beneath the toilets — also known as the Manor Pl Conveniences — was sinking, causing the structure and its foundations to also shift downwards.

Contractors, including a heritage stonemason, were working to stabilise the structure.

Wainwright and Hickey carpenter Philip Carbon prepares shuttering for new foundations that will help straighten the historic Manor Pl men's toilets. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

They would also relocate an electrical cable and carry out archaeological monitoring of the site during the work.

The project costs were believed to be about $60,000 and work was earmarked to be completed by the end of June, Ms Nilsen said.

The toilet block is a category 2 listed heritage building and is about 113 years old.

It is believed to be the last remaining example of early 20th century toilets in New Zealand.

"Given their heritage value, we are progressing with a conservative and careful repair and stabilisation project," Ms Nilsen said.

The small brick octagonal urinal was built in 1912 and was in use until it closed to the public in 1976.

After narrowly escaping demolition in 1976, it was used exclusively by bus drivers, before the transport department of the time handed it back into the hands of the council in 1985.

However, it never reopened and both entrances were bricked up until 2017 when the interior was accessed to prepare a report for potential works to be done.

It was originally built by the council and was designed by the Dunedin City building surveyor, G.W. Gough.

