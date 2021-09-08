Hit-and-run driver sought

A Dunedin woman who was running late for work had her day made worse when she became the victim of a hit-and-run.

Brenda Harwood, an Allied Press employee, said she was driving in Castle St at 9.35am yesterday when a car ran a red light in Hanover St and crashed into her vehicle.

The car ‘‘came out of nowhere like a rocket’’, she said.

By the time she had pulled over the other motorist had driven away.

The accident gave her a shock, but she was uninjured.

A police spokeswoman said they were working to locate the driver.