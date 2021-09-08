Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Hit-and-run driver sought

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A Dunedin woman who was running late for work had her day made worse when she became the victim of a hit-and-run.

    Brenda Harwood, an Allied Press employee, said she was driving in Castle St at 9.35am yesterday when a car ran a red light in Hanover St and crashed into her vehicle.

    The car ‘‘came out of nowhere like a rocket’’, she said.

    By the time she had pulled over the other motorist had driven away.

    The accident gave her a shock, but she was uninjured.

    A police spokeswoman said they were working to locate the driver.

     

