Hitting the switch on Christmas lights

PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Confetti bursts into the air during a ceremony that featured switching on the lighting for the Christmas tree in the Octagon, Dunedin, on Saturday night.

The event was MCed by Tahu Mackenzie (right).

The tree was lit up about 9.45pm and about 800 people were at the event, Dunedin City Council events team leader Dan Hendra said.

Last year’s event was run online because of Covid-19 and Mr Hendra said it was great to see so many people able to enjoy this year’s event in person.