Hodgson appointed Southern DHB chairman

Pete Hodgson. Photo: ODT files

Former Health Minister and Dunedin North MP Pete Hodgson is the new chairman of the Southern District Health Board.

Mr Hodgson replaces former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull, who stepped down in October after a tumour was found on his pancreas.

"It is a pleasure to join the Board and a particular privilege to follow in Dave Cull’s footsteps,'' Mr Hodgson said.

"He and I will manage a smooth transition, along with the acting chair Dr David Perez.''

Mr Hodgson was until recently the chairman of the Southern Partnership Group, set up to oversee the building of the new Dunedin Hospital.

The Government announced last month that the group would be disestablished and a new organisation, in line with normal public project tendering processes, would replace it.

"The new Dunedin hospital is the catalyst for a lot of change throughout the region some of which is already under way,'' Mr Hodgson said.

"For example we will see more emphasis on the global move to generalist care in hospital, more emphasis on primary and community healthcare and more emphasis on valuing patient time.

"These changes need to be supported by what will become the best digital strategy in the New Zealand health system.''

• For more, see tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.



mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz