Hoodies, hair and handcuffs: Teen trio foiled by Dunedin cops

A teenage trio's burglary spree targeting hairdressers was foiled by Dunedin police as the youngsters attempted to skip town.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrested one 14 and two 13-year-olds at 9.40pm in the city yesterday.

The trio had allegedly burgled three separate hairdressing businesses in Gore over two nights earlier this week.

The trio stole two boxes of product, as well as cash, from the first store.

At the second, their attempts at entry were ‘‘cut short’’ after some steel bars on the door stopped them in their tracks, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The trio used cash allegedly stolen from the third hairdressing business to buy bus tickets to Dunedin.

The teenagers also broke into a Gore clothing store and took a box of hoodies, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Dunedin police cut their hair-raising burglary spree short and arrested the trio.

Police took the two 13-year-olds back home to Gore and the 14-year-old was charged with burglary.

They would appear in Dunedin Youth Court this morning.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz