HQ move an opportunity to improve: ORC

No organisation-wide review of the Otago Regional Council is planned, but when the council moves into new Dunedin city-centre headquarters there is an opportunity to ensure they work "efficiently and effectively", the incoming chief executive says.

Communications general manager Richard Saunders, who will become chief executive on June 1, said while it was too early to say, he did not expect the change to have any effect on existing staff numbers.

Nevertheless, the council was seeking a "change-management consultant" to make sure the organisation considered the opportunities afforded by the new building, as well as to help with a smooth transition of staff to a "new way of working".

"With any project as significant as ORC’s new Whare Rūnaka we would expect to look for opportunities to improve the way we work with both members of the public and internally," he said.

Construction of the $54.5 million council headquarters, in Maclaggan St, was due to begin by the middle of the year.

At present the council was advertising for a consultant to "develop, lead and implement a comprehensive ‘new ways of working"’ strategy when it consolidated the vast majority of its Dunedin staff in the new open plan office.

Advertising on the Government Electronic Tender Service said the council wanted a smooth transition into the new office building and "to capitalise on identified business improvements or innovations that can be introduced as part of the physical shift".

"We are looking for an innovative approach to change, one that fits the values of the organisation and adapts to changing needs and ongoing growth in capability and capacity."

Mr Saunders could not provide a figure for how much the change-management exercise would cost.

He confirmed the lease for office space at Philip Laing House, at the corner of Rattray and Princes Sts, had been renegotiated and were now through to October 2024.

The council was discussing a potential further extension with the landlord now, he said.

The advertisement for a change management consultant said the council was now expecting to move into the new building in early 2025.

