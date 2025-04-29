'I decline': Chopper robbery accused rejects lawyer

Helicopters Otago senior paramedic Shayne Henry (left) and chief executive Graeme Gale were livid at the theft of a fully stocked medical supplies bag from a rescue helicopter at its Taieri base. FILE PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A man who allegedly stole critical equipment from a rescue chopper will be in prison for another two months after failing to engage with health assessors.

The 31-year-old appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning on an array of charges following the theft of potentially life-saving medical supplies from the Queenstown Rescue Helicopter when it was grounded at the North Taieri air base in January.

Just over a week after his arrest, police found the medical equipment as well as a trove of other goods from other Dunedin break-ins after executing a search warrant.

The find resulted in a raft of other dishonesty charges being laid.

The defendant, whose name suppression was continued by Judge David Robinson today, was uncharacteristically quiet today after making extensive “sovereign-citizen” style arguments at previous appearances.

The court heard a psychologist had twice visited the prison to assess the man’s mental health but he had refused to engage.

When asked whether the defendant had any comment to add, he shook his head.

Judge Robinson asked whether he would speak to a lawyer but he took a similar stance.

“I appreciate your concern, but I decline,” he said.

The judge remanded the defendant in custody until June for reports to be prepared.

He continued suppression on the basis that “there are background matters that need to be explored”.

