Ice warning for southern motorists

    Black ice on southern roads, including Dunedin's northern motorway, has prompted warnings for motorists this morning.

    The NZ Transport Agency says black ice is affecting State Highway 1 from Palmerston to Pine Hill, and road users "should take extra care and drive to the conditions".

    Warnings are also in place for SH 85 Kyeburn to Palmerston,  SH 87 Kyeburn to Outram, and SH8 the Lindis Pass.

    The warnings come during a run of frosty mornings in the South that has seen temperatures well below 0degC in many places.

     

     

