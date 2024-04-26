Robb's death referred to coroner

Peter Robb. Photo: ODT files

The death of a 69-year-old man, whose body was found at his home in Dunedin earlier this month, has been referred to the coroner.

Peter Alexander Robb was found at a Garfield Ave property in the suburb of Roslyn, on April 16.

Police said the body had possibly been there for some time.

Robb’s death was initially treated by police as unexplained.

However, Stuff today reported that police had now referred the matter to the coroner.